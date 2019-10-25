|
Edward W.
Hartman Jr.
Edward W. Hartman Jr., 86, of Lehighton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital-Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus in Lehighton. He was the husband of Doris (Cunfer) Hartman, with whom he shared 20 years of marriage this past Oct. 8.
Born Dec. 9, 1932, in Coaldale, he was the son of the late Edward Sr. and Elsie (Williams) Hartman.
Edward proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Sgt. 1st Class during the Korean War. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 314, Lehighton.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Doris, are daughter; Kathy, wife of Michael Hughes, of Slatington; stepsons, David Hedmeck of Slatington, Paul Hedmeck of Lehighton, and John Hedmeck Jr. of Walnutport; sister, Pearl Ahner of Lehighton; two granddaughters, four great-granddaughters, five stepgrandsons and two stepgreat-grandsons.
He was predeceased by son, Edward W. III; and first wife Jeanette.
Services: will be held privately at the convenience of the family, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Oct. 25, 2019