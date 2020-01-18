|
|
Edwin W.
Steigerwalt
Edwin W. Steigerwalt, 87, of West Penn Township, died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Geraldine (Hill) Steigerwalt. They were married on Nov. 5, 1955, and celebrated 64 years of marr-iage.
Prior to retiring, he was a self-employed butcher, who owned and operated Steigerwalt Meats in West Penn Township for 32 years.
Born in West Penn Township, he was a son of the late Walter D. and Alma (Eberts) Steigerwalt.
He was a member of Ben Salem UCC, Lehighton.
Steigerwalt was an Army veteran, having attained the rank of Sergeant First Class.
He was a former member of the F. and A.M. Lodge No. 238, Tamaqua.
He was an avid reader, history buff and a car enthusiast.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Edwin II of West Penn Township; three daughters, Judith, wife of Jerry Hoffman of West Penn Township, Cheryl, wife of Jeffrey Stone of Wernersville, and Valerie Steigerwalt of Nesquehoning; a brother Elwood, and his wife, Mary, of Andreas; two sisters, Maralyn Miller of Lehighton and Joyce Kleinhagen of Reading; four grandchildren, Matthew Stauffer, Michelle Farrell, Zachery Powell and Anelia Bennick; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Elyse, Kyle and Evageline; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother Ernest; and two sisters, Mary Kunkle and Mildred Kleinhagen.
Service: Private funeral service with the Rev. Michael McGowan officiating. Private interment, Ben Salem Church Cemetery, Lehighton. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Ben Salem UCC, P.O. Box 128, Andreas, PA 18211 or St. Luke's Hospice, 777 Blakeslee Blvd. East, Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 18, 2020