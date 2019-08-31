|
Eileen L. (Apgar) Shamanek
Eileen L. (Apgar) Shamenek, 69, of Lehighton, died peacefully Thursday afternoon, Aug. 29, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of Thomas D. Shamenek Sr., since Dec. 18, 1968.
Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Neal and
Dolores (Gerhardt) Apgar. She was a 1967 graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem.
Eileen was employed as a sales representative for the Tree of Life Co., IL. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, she enjoyed cooking, crafts, gardening, painting, shopping and caring for her animals.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas; daughter, Careen DeLacuesta, of Lehighton; son, Thomas D. Jr., and wife, Tracey, of Fountain Hill; four grandchildren, Angelina, Donald, Madison, and Nicholas; sisters, Holly Fatzinger of Bath, Diane (Apgar) Grazer and husband, Stan, of Bethlehem; brothers, Neal, and wife, Peggy, of Hecktown, Revelle and wife, Janet, of Bethlehem; sister-in-law, Helen McCall of Reading; and several neices and nephews.
Services: A celebration of life will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton.
Contributions in Eileen's honor may be made to Salem Bible Fellowship Church Memorial Fund, 1105 Fredericks Grove Road, Lehighton, PA, 19235, or Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W, 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA, 18229. Online condolences may be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 31, 2019