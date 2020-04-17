Home

Eileen M. Morgan


1946 - 2020
Eileen M. Morgan Obituary
Mrs. Eileen M. Morgan
Mrs. Eileen M. Morgan, 73, of Palmerton, entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 16, at her home on Princeton Avenue. She was the widow of Jackie Lee Morgan, who died Nov. 5, 2015.
Eileen was a 1964 National Honor Society graduate of Jim Thorpe High School and Allentown Hospital School of Nursing in 1967.
In 1968, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps and spent her Ensign year in Newport R.I. When she was promoted to LTjg, she was transferred to Argentina, Newfoundland, where she met HM1 Morgan, and they were married in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, St. John's, Newfoundland on Jan 31, 1970.
Having spent her hursing career in Labor and Delivery, she was an A.S.P.O. certified childbirth educator during the 1970s and early 1980s. Eileen retired from nursing in 2004.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Towamensing, was a life member of the AHSN Alumni Association and also belonged to the Navy Nurse Corps Association as well as the American Legion Post 314, where she volunteered with the Lehighton UVO doing military honors at funerals.
Born in Palmerton on June 26, 1946, she was the youngest child of the late Frederick and Martha (Llewellyn) Windbeck.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Mina Weaver.
Eileen is survived by her two sons, Anthony, and his wife Tammy, of Monck's Corner, SC, and Scott, and his wife Anna, of Athens, Al; three granddaughters, Sarah, Shelby and Jaiden, and three grandsons, William, Anthony Jr. and Dakotah; and her brother, Frederick Windback Jr.; and sister, Jacquelyn Petch.
Service: Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, a Celebration Of Life memorial service with military honors will be announced later this year. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Lehighton Area UVO, 314 Veterans Ave., Lehighton, PA 18235. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 17, 2020
