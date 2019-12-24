|
Mrs. Elaine C. Dunkle
Mrs. Elaine C. Dunkle, 86, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of John Kimmel Sr.
Prior to retir-ing, she worked as a counter and sales person for the Boulevard Restaurant Drive-In, Lehighton, for many years.
Born in Lehighton on Thursday, Nov. 16, 1933, she was a daughter of the late William E. Sr. and Florence (Roth) Dunkle.
She was a 1951 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
She was an active member/volunteer of Zion United Church of Christ, Lehighton, and volunteered at the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital Gift Shop, Lehighton, and the Carbon County Senior Center in Lehighton, where she enjoyed being a participant.
Surviving are two daughters, Catherine, wife of William Fenley of Palm, PA, and Teresa, wife of Tim Hottenstein of Lehighton; two sons, John Kimmel Jr. and his wife, Miki, in Japan, and Bill Dunkle and his wife, Ruth Ann, of Allentown; a sister, Joyce Ricciardi, and a brother, Marvin Dunkle, both of Lehighton; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by two sisters, Shirlene Smith and Patricia Ann Dunkle; and five brothers, Donald, William Jr., Dale, Larry and Lloyd Dunkle.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Zion UCC, 225 Iron St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Dr. Dean D. Frey officiating. Interment, Lehighton Cemetery. Call 9-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to Zion UCC, 225 Iron St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 24, 2019