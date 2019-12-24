Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Dunkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine C. Dunkle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine C. Dunkle Obituary
Mrs. Elaine C. Dunkle
Mrs. Elaine C. Dunkle, 86, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of John Kimmel Sr.
Prior to retir-ing, she worked as a counter and sales person for the Boulevard Restaurant Drive-In, Lehighton, for many years.
Born in Lehighton on Thursday, Nov. 16, 1933, she was a daughter of the late William E. Sr. and Florence (Roth) Dunkle.
She was a 1951 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
She was an active member/volunteer of Zion United Church of Christ, Lehighton, and volunteered at the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital Gift Shop, Lehighton, and the Carbon County Senior Center in Lehighton, where she enjoyed being a participant.
Surviving are two daughters, Catherine, wife of William Fenley of Palm, PA, and Teresa, wife of Tim Hottenstein of Lehighton; two sons, John Kimmel Jr. and his wife, Miki, in Japan, and Bill Dunkle and his wife, Ruth Ann, of Allentown; a sister, Joyce Ricciardi, and a brother, Marvin Dunkle, both of Lehighton; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by two sisters, Shirlene Smith and Patricia Ann Dunkle; and five brothers, Donald, William Jr., Dale, Larry and Lloyd Dunkle.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Zion UCC, 225 Iron St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Dr. Dean D. Frey officiating. Interment, Lehighton Cemetery. Call 9-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to Zion UCC, 225 Iron St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -