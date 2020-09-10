1/1
Elaine D. Eckhart
Mrs. Elaine D.
Eckhart
Mrs. Elaine D. (Bartholomew) Eckhart, 63, of Little Gap Road, Kunkletown, Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, 2020, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Harry L. Eckhart since Oct. 22, 1983.
Born in Leh-ighton, she was a daugh-ter of the late Clair R. and Dorothy H. (Zaders) Bartholomew.
She was employed as a head cook at Bush's Personal Care Home, Kunkletown, for over 27 years.
As an avid Clint Black country music fan, she enjoyed camping and volunteering/helping with her daughter's Girl Scout troop.
She was a 1975 graduate of the Lehighton Area High School.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Jaclyn L., wife of Troy Costenbader, and Nicole M. Eckhart, both of Kunkletown; a grandson on the way; three grandpuppies; a sister, Sandra wife of Milton Solt, Jr. of Bowmanstown; a brother Robert, and his wife, Mary, of Parryville; an aunt, several nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Ann Louise Bortell.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Church Drive, Trachsville. Call 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, and 10-11 a.m. Friday. Contributions in her name may be made to the American Heart Association, NE PA District, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
SEP
SEP
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
SEP
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
SEP
