Mrs. Elaine Greek
Mrs. Elaine Greek, 76, of New Columbus, Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in MapleShade Meadows, Nesquehoning. She was the widow of Francis X. "Mucky" Greek, who passed away on Jan. 27, 2017.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Mikulski) Sydorak.
She was a homemaker and a hairdresser in Nesquehoning.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Elaine was a judge of elections in Nesquehoning for many years. She also had a passion for genealogy and cherished the time she spent with her beloved grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Elaine, wife of Kevin Weil of Yardville, N.J.; a son, attorney Michael, and his wife, Michelle (Parano), of Nesquehoning; and six grandchildren, Alyssa, Kevin, Matthew, Christina, Gabriella and Angelo and many nieces and nephews.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Nes-quehoning. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the , 33 W. Ridge St., Lansford PA 18232. Arrangements by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning.
Published in Times News on June 28, 2019
