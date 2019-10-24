|
|
Mrs. Elaine M.
Gilham
Mrs. Elaine M. Gilham, 93, of Lehighton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home, Kunkletown. She was the widow of Melvin "Mel" Gilham, who died in 1989.
She was part owner and book-keeper for Dun-bar's Bottling Company, Lehighton, and previously was a bookkeeper for the former Freebie's, Lehighton, and a secretary at the State Department in Washington, D.C, during World War II.
Born on May 2, 1926, in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Meta (Weaver) Semmel.
She was a graduate of Lehighton Area High School and a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton, where she served on Altar Guild, Hospitality Committee and was Acolyte instructor.
The deceased was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Lehighton, and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross during the local blood drives.
Surviving are a daughter Linda, wife of Drew Wehr, and a son Craig, and his wife, Jennifer, both of Lehighton; three grandchildren, Samantha Gilham, Brian Wehr and Lynn Eichlin; and three great-grandchildren, Emily Eichlin and Zeke and Rayna Wehr.
She was also predeceased by a brother Kenneth.
Service: Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Third and Iron streets, Lehighton, with the Rev. Nancy Moore officiating. Interment, private. Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.
com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 24, 2019