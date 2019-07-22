|
Mrs. Elaine P. Laub
Mrs. Elaine P. Laub, 80, of Lehighton, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Hospital, Lehighton. She was the widow of Bruce Laub.
She worked as a sewing machine operator for various area garment mills and also helped operate the former S.A. Hi Banks RC Racetrack, her family's enterprise in Palmerton.
Elaine loved her family, crafting and was devoted to animals.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Grant and Helen (Glomb) Hollar.
Surviving are a son Scott, and his wife, Diane; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by her son, Vincent.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the Carbon Co. Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on July 22, 2019