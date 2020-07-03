1/
Elda M. Morgans Strepko
Elda M. Morgans
Strepko
Elda M. Morgans Strepko, 85, of Atlantic Highlands, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Care One King James in Navesink, N.J.
She was married to Bernard Strepko, who passed away in 1995.
Elda was born Jan. 11, 1935, in Lasnford, a daughter of the late George and Mary (Shoemaker) Morgans.
She was a graduate of Lansford High School.
Bernard and Elda moved to Linden, N.J., 59 years ago where they raised a family and later lived with their daughter, Rosie Sceflo in Manalapan.
She is survived by her daugher, Rose Marie; granddaughter, Amanda; sisters Mary A. (Bruce) Bisbing, of Lehighton, Betty (Charles) Firtz, and Georgine (Paul) Fritzinger, both of Edison, N.J.; brothers Morgan (Maisie) Morgans, Nazareth, George (Betsy) Morgans, Leesport, and John (Candy) Morgans, Hamburg; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nepews.
Elda was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Breiner.
Elda will be greatly missed and never forgotten by her family.


Published in Times News on Jul. 3, 2020.
