Rev. Elda Priscilla Walker

The Rev. Elda Priscilla Walker, 97, of Lehighton, was born on Aug. 13, 1923, in Weissport, and passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, Nov. 28, 2020, at home.

She was the daughter of the late David and Amelia (Miller) Diehl.

Elda graduated with honors, placing sixth in her class of 1940, at Lehighton High School. While in high school, she joined the Eastern Pennsylvanian Prayer and Gospel Band, playing the French Horn.

Elda attended God's Bible School, Cincinnati, Ohio, and graduated from Asbury College in 1944.

She was ordained as an Elder in the Pilgrim Holiness Church assisting her husband as missionary on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, BWI, from 1953-57.

Returning to the U.S. she assisted her husband in ministry in Wenona, MD, Saxis, VA, and Grotons, VA.

Elda worked for Olan Mills Studio as a sales representative in Salisbury, MD, 1962. She became a Therapeutic Actives Worker in 1964, working for Cambridge State Hospital, Cambridge, MD, and Allentown State Hospital, retiring in 1988.

She enjoyed doing crafts, playing the piano and Hawaiian guitar, French Horn and giving music lessons on those instruments. She directed nursing home services two times per month for over 25 years. She conducted church choirs in Grand Cayman and Lehighton.

She will be sorely missed by family and friends.

Surviving are a son, Marion Lee Walker Jr., and his wife Sandra; three daughters, Elda Rose Walsh, and her husband James, Lena Julia Meek Lindaman, and her husband Frederick, and Lela Jewel Hartranft, and her husband Wilbur; 10 grandchildren, David Walker, and his wife Pat, Dianna Yeakel, and her husband Shawn, Debbie Gaumer, and her husband Christopher, James Walsh II, and his wife Annette, Dawn Cramer and her husband Douglas, Philip Meek, and his wife Rebecca, Brian Meek, Jeffery Meek, and his wife Robin, Melissa Kraynanski, and her husband John, and Amy Reimers; 22 great-grandchildren, Luke Walker, Michael, Faith, Aleea and Bree Yeakel, Kaylie, Nicolas and Alyssa Gaumer, Maverick, Logan, and Bryson Walsh, Alexis and Lindsay Rohlfling, Taylor Frymier, and his spouse, Meredith, Shelby, Allyson, Abigail, Madelyn, Caleb and Charlotte Meek, and Emily, Kate and Kourtney Kraynanski, and

one great-great-granddaughter, Elizabeth.

She was also predeceased by a baby sister, Verna Diehl; a brother, Oscar Diehl; a baby granddaughter, Jessica Hartranft; her parents and her husband.

Service: The funeral will be private following CDC COVID-19 guidelines, a Celebration of Life service will be held for family and friends when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to God's Missionary Church. 139 N. Sixth St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Arrangements by Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport. Interment Franklin Heights Memorial Cemetery, East Weissport.





