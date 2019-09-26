|
|
Eleanor A. Racis
Eleanor A. Racis (Comisac) has left her 93 years behind at St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale Campus, on Tuesday evening, Sept. 24, 2019.
Anyone who knew Ellie was aware of her deep devotion to and for her family, both near and far. Her favored means of showing that love was through the preparation and sharing of food.
The small Racis house in Coaldale was often filled with laughter, storytelling, hunger-inducing aromas, family and friends. No one could leave her table without having eaten far more than intended, and then couldn't leave the house without taking more food to go. Pirogi, halupki, blini, babka, chicken soup, cakes and pies and so much more.
There can be no doubt she was welcomed into eternity by her late husband, Stanley (Sticky) Racis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Teresa (Marcinkus) Comisac; and her siblings, John (Buddy) Comisac and Jean Miller.
Eleanor is survived by her three children, Stanley Racis, Jean Lobitz and Joseph Racis.
Service: There will be a private service at
Sky-View Memorial Park where Eleanor will be buried next to her Sticky. The family would ask you to remember and emulate her devotion to family, her generosity and her wonderful sense of humor. And instead of flowers please consider donations on her behalf to St. Luke's Hospital-Coaldale Campus, c/o Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Sept. 26, 2019