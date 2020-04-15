Home

Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa Street
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
Eleanor E. Stemetzki

Eleanor E. Stemetzki Obituary
Mrs. Eleanor E.
Stemetzki
Mrs. Eleanor E. Stemetzki, 86, formerly of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Sunday, April 12, 2020, in the Manor Care Old Orchard Health Care Center, Easton. She was the widow of Michael "Minners" Stemetzki, who passed away in 1989.
She was first employed as an X-ray technician for the former Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton, and then worked for the former Kay Jay Pants Company, Nesquehoning, until retiring.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Oslak) Krajcir.
She was a 1951 graduate of Nesquehoning High School, and a graduate of the Sacred Heart Hospital School of Radiologic Technology.
She was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Nesquehoning. Eleanor loved the time she spent for 12 years watching her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen, wife of Dr. Richard Fields of Severna Park, MD, and Sandra, wife of Benjamin Williams of Bethlehem; a son Michael, husband of Erinn of Alburtis; six grandchildren, Dr. Kimberly Fields-Shah, and her husband, Deep, Michael Fields, and his wife, Amanda, Matthew Williams, and his wife, Lucy, Benjamin Williams, Lauren Stemetzki and Kayla Stemetzki; five great-grandchildren, Bennett and Juliet Shah and Penelope, Piper and Hunter Fields; three brothers, Francis, and his wife, Cecilia, of Allentown, Michael, and his wife, Judith, of Palmerton, and Vincent of Summit Hill; a sister, Dolores Androshick of St. Clair; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Duffy and Margaret Marzen; and four brothers, Bernard, Joseph, Paul and Stephen.
Service: Because of the current situation with the COVID-19 virus, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Interment will be held in St. John Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Nes-quehoning. Contri-butions in her name may be made to St. John Russian Orthodox Church, c/o Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 15, 2020
