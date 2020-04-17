|
|
Eleanor Geneva McNealis
Eleanor McNealis, 82, of Jim Thorpe, entered into eternal rest after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer, on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Eleanor was surrounded by the love of her family throughout her lifetime, but most importantly, as she prepared to meet her loving God.
Born on July 25, 1937, in Rox-borough, Eleanor had a full life, but one marked by tragedy which she chose to overcome with love and laughter.
She lived in Philadelphia and New Jersey before settling in Jim Thorpe to raise her five children following the sudden loss of her husband, Frank Rossino, in 1972. She is also predeceased by husbands, Clinton "Harkey" Getz, as well as James "Poppy" McNealis.
Eleanor was proud to have been an executive secretary working in the PSFS Building in Philadelphia prior to becoming a mother. She also worked for many years as an executive secretary at the Mauch Chunk Trust Company, where area children knew her as the "Lolli-Pop Lady."
Her favorite job of all, however, was taking care of many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She not only was their babysitter, but a teacher and playmate.
While raising her children, Eleanor kept busy volunteering at her church and singing in the choir. Next to her family, her faith was paramount in her daily life. Her devotion to the Blessed Mother, daily rosary, and mass prayers were said always with her family until her last day. She was blessed to share her faith not only with her family, but also with her close friends and the Catholic Daughters.
Eleanor was her grandchildren's biggest fan. She followed all of their achievements and was kept busy attending each event. Many special memories were made in her kitchen as she made the best pancakes, homemade stew, oatmeal cookies and blueberry crumb cake in the world.
She is survived by her loving children, Eleanor Rowe and husband Richard, Francis Rossino and wife Jennifer, Geralyn Hartman and husband Terry, Daniel Rossino and wife Julie, and Jeanette Richards and husband Ralph. She was also proud to be "Mom" to Gary McNealis and wife Graceanne, and Donna Hisney and husband John.
Her grandchildren were the light of her life. They are Amanda and Richard Rowe, Jenyne Podlinski and Jerome Scarpati, Desirea, Daniel Jr., Anthony and Alessandra Rossino, Dominick, Damian, Dean, Natalia and David Richards, Gary Jr. and Patrick McNealis, as well as Shannon Aucker. She also had 13 great-grandchildren, Bowden, Conlan, Charlotte, Tripp, Maverick, Jerome, Jack, Vienna, Grace, Mackenzie, Mackayla, Patrick and Hannah.
She was predeceased by a sister, Estelle Sierocinski; and survived by her brother, George Snerr, and wife Carolyn; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Lehigh Valley Hospice for their compassionate and devoted care of our mother and grandmother. Especially her nurses and caregivers Mary, Susan, Charlotte, Peggy, Lauren, Pastor Al, and Lana ("Lola") who loved her dearly and treated her as if she were family.
Many affectionately called her "Mom" and loved her as such. She was also quite literally everyone's "Gram," something she was so proud of. For Eleanor, family meant everything, and she meant everything to her family. We will never be the same and she will be deeply missed. We will live cherishing each memory and laughing with her in our hearts.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately in Immaculate Conception Church, Jim Thorpe. Drive through calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 5 to 7 p.m. using the church parking area. You will be directed at the time of your arrival. Interment will be in Monument Cemetery, Beverly, New Jersey.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 180 West Broadway, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229; or , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC, 20090-8018.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, to assist the family in grieving we ask you to share a message or special memory with the family in a card or letter and mail them to 10 Alpine Lane, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229 so that the family can read them together at a later date. The David J. Stianche Funeral Home, 123 Ceneter St., Jim Thorpe, has been entrusted with Eleanor's funeral services.
Online condolences at www.stianchefh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 17, 2020