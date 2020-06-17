Eleanor L. Behler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor L. Behler
Eleanor L. Behler, 87, of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, at St. Luke's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coaldale.
She was a daughter of the late George and Carrie (Ohl) Behler.
She worked at the Atlas Powder Company for a number of years, later retiring.
She was a beloved aunt to three nieces and three nephews and a great aunt to several great-nieces and great-nephews as well as great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She is predeceased by a sister, Arlene Breiner; and brothers, Robert and Bruce Behler.
She was a member of Trinity UCC of Tamaqua.
Service: Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved