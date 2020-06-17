Eleanor L. Behler

Eleanor L. Behler, 87, of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, at St. Luke's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coaldale.

She was a daughter of the late George and Carrie (Ohl) Behler.

She worked at the Atlas Powder Company for a number of years, later retiring.

She was a beloved aunt to three nieces and three nephews and a great aunt to several great-nieces and great-nephews as well as great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

She is predeceased by a sister, Arlene Breiner; and brothers, Robert and Bruce Behler.

She was a member of Trinity UCC of Tamaqua.

Service: Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, is in charge of arrangements.





