Eleanor M. Arner

Eleanor M. Arner Obituary
Eleanor M. Arner
Eleanor M. Arner, 91, a longtime Tamaqua resident, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Englewood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Englewood, Florida.
Born Thursday, March 22, 1928, in Tama-
qua, the daughter of the late Charles H. and Eva (Stahler) Woodward. She was also predeceased by husband, Lawrence R. Arner Sr.; daughter, Bernadine DeAngelo, and her husband Ralph; sons, Edward Ignatavich and Lawrence R. Arner Jr.
Surviving are daughter and caregiver, Jean Frey, wife of Lamont, of Port Charlotte, FL; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-
grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Eleanor was a devoted member of Trinity U.C.C. of Tamaqua where she volunteered in the kitchen for many years.
She worked for 25 years as a waitress for the former White Diner of South Tamaqua and then as a cafeteria aide at the Tamaqua Area High School.
While residing in Florida, Eleanor worshiped at Prince of Peace Church of Englewood.
Eleanor enjoyed fishing, crocheting and gardening.
Service: A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Trinity United Church of Christ, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, the Rev. Darryl Kensinger to officiate. Friends may call in church from 9 a.m. until time of worship. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorials in her name to Trinity U.C.C. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 9, 2019
