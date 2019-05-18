Home

Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
307 Pine St.
Tamaqua, PA
Eleanor May Ambrose
Eleanor May
Ambrose
Eleanor May Ambrose, 86, of Tamaqua, and formerly of Williamstown and Pottsville, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coal-
dale. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Ambrose, who died Feb. 19, 1999.
Born in Philadelphia, on Oct. 7, 1932, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Laura Shoup.
A 1952 graduate of Pottsville High School, she also graduated from the Ford Business School, Pottsville and worked as a secretary for various local businesses until 1961.
When her first child was born, Eleanor became a committed full-
time stay at home mom.
She was a member of the Parish of St. John XXIII and previously Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Eleanor loved to sing and at one time had been a soloist for the group "Alluminaires."
She also was an avid swimmer and diver.
Eleanor is survived by sons, Joseph A. Ambrose, Jr. of Exeter Township, David Ambrose of Tamaqua and Michael Ambrose of Tamaqua; daughters, Catherine Ambrose of Danville, and Eleanor Manness and her husband, William, of Cumbola; granddaughter, Kaleigh Christman; grandson, Joshua Ambrose-Manness; and a half-sister, Mary Fowler of Frackville.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown will follow the mass. Call 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday with Rosary at 7:30 p.m., and 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Memorials in Eleanor's name may be made to the Parish of St. John XXIII, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on May 18, 2019
