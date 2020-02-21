Home

Eleanor V. Musick

Eleanor V. Musick, 78, of Lehighton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her residence.
Born June 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late George and Florence (Hardy) Hartranft. She was the wife of the late Harold Musick, who passed away in 1976.
Surviving are daughter, Brenda of Lehighton; brothers, Clinton of Slatington and Lamar of Weissport; sister Lillian of Strasburg; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Service: A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Union Hill Lehighton. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Interment will follow at Allen Union Cemetery, Northampton.
Contributions to help family with final expenses may be made to the family, C/O Miller Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at schislerfuneralhomes.
com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 21, 2020
