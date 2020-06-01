Eleanore Mary Roecker
Eleanore Mary (Holpit) Roecker, 85, of Bethlehem Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 30, 2020, while in the care of Country Meadows Nursing Home, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Bernard Roecker, with whom she shared over 57 years of loving marriage.
Born on Sept. 17, 1934, in East Mauch Chunk, Eleanore was a daughter of the late John and Helen (Hascin) Holpit.
She was a 1952 graduate of Mauch Chunk Catholic High School, Jim Thorpe.
She worked for several years as an AT&T telephone operator in Philadelphia and Easton, after high school.
For many years she was also employed by the Bethlehem Area School District, working in the cafeterias at both East Hills Middle School and Freedom High School.
Eleanore was a lifetime member of the Nancy Run Fire Company and their Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Bernard, of Bethlehem Township; sons, Ed, and his wife, Susan Roecker, of Schnecksville; and Andy, and his wife, Shannon Roecker of Mechanicsville, MD; and daughter, Sue Roecker, and her husband, Gary Plante, of Upton, MA; grandchildren, Heather, James and Victoria Roecker and Karin and Rachel Plante; sisters, Ethel Edblom of Minneapolis, MN, and Mary Brown of Easton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Miller, in 1998.
Services: A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Current funeral services are private due to the public health mandates, and are entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanore's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Published in Times News on Jun. 1, 2020.