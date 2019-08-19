|
Elisabeth "Lisa" Waldren
Elisabeth "Lisa" Waldren, 83, of Lansford passed away Friday morning, Aug. 16, at Legacy Place, Allentown.
Lisa was born in Amsterdam, Holland, June 2, 1936.
She was the daughter the late Sophia (Cagarine) and Richard Reynders.
She was the widow of Joseph Waldren.
Lisa attended school in Holland before coming to the United States. She worked as an x-ray technician and nanny in Philadelphia.
She was of the Jehovah Witness faith.
Lisa enjoyed sewing and baking.
In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by a brother, Francisco; and sister, Ada.
Lisa is survived by her niece, Linda DeLaurentis wife of William, Summit Hill.
Services: Service and interment will be private at the Lisa's request. For more information or to extend online condolences visit www.shawnclarkfh.com. Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Times News on Aug. 19, 2019