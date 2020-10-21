Elizabeth A. Lennon

Elizabeth A. (Lienhard) Lennon, 78, of Lake Harmony, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 19, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Liz was born in East Mauch Chunk on Jan. 4, 1942. She was a daughter of the late Bernard C. and Albertine (Kattner) Lienhard.

She graduated in 1959 from Mauch Chunk Catholic High School, attended Kutztown University, and was a graduate of Bethlehem Business School.

She had worked in the offices at Penn-DOT, Harrisburg, the former Beryllium Refinery, Hazleton, and the local radio station, WLSH.

Liz turned her hobby of baking into a successful cake and candy business which she ran until her retirement in 1997. Liz was an avid bowler, devout Catholic, and officer and director of the Lake Harmony Association for 24 years.

Liz lived in Glenside, Montgomery County, for most of her life, spending her summers in Lake Harmony and eventually moving back home. She enjoyed summer vacations in Wildwood Crest and Disney World.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ralph; daughter, Susan, wife of Philip Beal, of Quakertown; sons, Joseph, and wife Susan, of Quakertown, and David Lennon and Kendra Renninger of Conshohocken; brothers, Ben, and his wife Ernistine Lienhard, and Joseph Lienhard; a sister-in-law, Judy Lennon; brother-in-law, Thomas Martino; granddaughters, Rachel and Rebecca Lennon and Lauren and Ava Beal; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Monica Martino.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe, with Msgr. John Chizmar officiating. Viewing 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Interment will follow Mass in the parish cemetery with the Rev. James Ward officiating.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store