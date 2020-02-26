|
|
Elizabeth A. Snyder
Elizabeth "Liz" A. Snyder, 63, of Towamensing Township, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus. She was the wife of Bob Snyder for 40 years.
Liz was part owner and operator of Snyder Tire in Lehighton with her husband for many years.
Born on April 20, 1956, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of Charles H. Pletcher of State College and the late Ann W. (Warn-er) Sp-otts.
She was a 1974 grad-uate of Plym-outh White-marsh High School and attended Allegheny College in Meadville.
She was of Presbyterian faith and was a member of the Zoo Gym in Lehighton.
Liz loved spending time with her family and her dogs, Trixi, Flyer and especially Ellie. She also enjoyed painting and gardening.
She is survived by her husband; son, Jesse Snyder, husband of Erin, of Palmerton; daughter, Megan, wife of Tony Zelienka, of Towamensing Township; grandchildren, Addyson C. Zelienka, Kayleigh and Emma Snyder; brothers, Hank Pletcher, husband of Laura, of Mt. Laurel, NJ, and Bill Pletcher, husband of Louise, of Cardiff, Wales; and sister, Lu Pletcher of Lehighton.
She was predeceased by her son, Matthew Snyder; and granddaughter, Camryn S. Zelienka.
Service: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Schaeffer Funeral Home, Third and Alum streets, Lehighton, with Deacon Joseph Wilhem officiating. A calling will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.
com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Gift of Life at donors1.org or to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at AFSP.org.
Published in Times News on Feb. 26, 2020