Elizabeth Ann Morgans, 84, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Sunday, June 23, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Morgans, who passed away Dec. 11, 2003.

Born in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Harrity) Wilhelm.

She was employed as a clerk for many companies, including the First National Bank of New York, where she was selected to represent them at the 2nd annual International Home Exposition, Carbon County Commissioners, Carbon County Red Cross, and the former Fauzio Bros. Corps in Nesquehoning. She also worked for the former Bethlehem Mines and ABC Answering Service in Levittown.

She was a graduate of St. Ann High School in Lansford and then furthered her education and graduated from Manhattan Business School in New York.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Jim Thorpe and also actively involved with Daughters of Mary. Elizabeth loved church, family, friends and her red cars.

Surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends that she considered family.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 180 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Jim Thorpe. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 33 W. Ridge St., Lansford, PA 18232; or Immaculate Conception Church. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, is in charge of arrangements.