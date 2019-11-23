|
|
Mrs. Elizabeth B.
Harvan
Mrs. Elizabeth B. Harvan, 92, of East Patterson Street, Lansford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale. She was the widow of Andrew B. Harvan, who died on April 10, 1986.
Prior to retir-ing, she worked in the textile indus-try.
Born on Thursday, Jan. 6, 1927, in Lansford, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Siravo) Dignazio.
She was a graduate of the former Lansford High School and a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Elizabeth enjoyed tending to her home and traveling with her son Andy, watching games he refereed and umpired.
Surviving are her beloved son, Andrew L., with whom she resided; a brother, Anthony "Tony" Dignazio of Ellicott City, MD; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Carmela Sassaman, Louise Kunkle and Mary Reilly; and a brother, Louis Dignazio.
Service: Funeral service noon Monday, Nov. 25, E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery Summit Hill. Call 11 a.m.-noon Monday. Online condolences or a fond memory of Elizabeth can be offered at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 23, 2019