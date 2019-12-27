Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Elizabeth Boyle Obituary
Mrs. Elizabeth Boyle
Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" Boyle, 93, of Auburn, Maine, formerly of Jim Thorpe, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
She was born in Jim Thorpe on Dec. 3, 1926.
A graduate of the former East Mauch Chunk High School, she was married to Thomas Boyle of Jim Thorpe in January of 1951.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by mother, Helen (McIntyre) McTague; her father, Thomas McTague; a brother William; a sister, Margaret Solski, and husband, Paul; and a nephew, Michael Solski.
Surviving are a daughter Catherine, wife of Brian Sommers; a grandson, Jeffrey Herman, and his wife, Rebecca, and daughter, Katelyn; a granddaughter Melissa, wife of Pete Gagnon, and daughters, Libby and Maggie; a nephew, Thomas Solski, and his wife, Romaine; a great-nephew, Ryan Solski, and family; a great-niece, Lauren Solski, a great-niece, Maggie Clay, and family; a stepgrandson, Steve Sommers, and family; and a stepgrandson, Brian Sommers, and family.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe. Interment, parish cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Call 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Dec. 27, 2019
