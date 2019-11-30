|
Elizabeth "Betty" (McGill) Coury
Elizabeth "Betty" (McGill) Coury was welcomed to her heavenly home on Nov. 26, 2019.
Born on Oct. 2, 1926, in Chicago to David and Frances (Call-
ery) McGill, she grew up on Staten Island, N.Y. At a 1945 Valentine's Day dance for active military, she met Richard S. Coury, U.S. Navy. After they married on May 3, 1947, they established their home and family in Summit Hill.
Although her life's work was raising her family, Elizabeth also worked outside the home at PennDOT, Mauch Chunk Lake Park, as well as a retail manager.
Elizabeth's Catholic faith was the source of strength and comfort throughout her life. She and her husband received an apostolic blessing from Pope John Paul II in July 2002. At St. Joseph's Parish, she participated in Women's Guild, visitation ministry, fundraising, renovation committee, prayer group and was co-
founder of the Monday Pinochle Party. There her excellent baking skills were enjoyed by her pinochle buddies!
She was a consecrated member of the Secular Franciscan Order. Elizabeth and Richard were tireless supporters of the Pro-Life Movement.
Also, she enjoyed being a Red Hatter, card parties with friends, hosting innumerable friend and family gatherings, and the fun of antiquing. Her flair for fashion found a creative outlet in designing beautiful jewelry, flower arranging and interior design.
Elizabeth raised her children with encouragement to always use their gifts, and instilled the importance of faith, integrity and meaningful work. As her children established assisted living residences, each was named "Elizabeth Residence" to honor her vision, strength and love. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Elizabeth Residence Bayside, Badger Hospice, and in particular, Juanita Neneng Paniamogan, whose loving care was a source of comfort and grace throughout her final days.
Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband; parents; sister, Kathleen Yeager; and brother, John McGill.
Surviving and mourning the loss of their beloved mother are her eight children, Janet Smith (John), JoAnne Swanson (Steven), Geralyn Charapata, Elise Mossallati, Richard (Joyce), David (Emily), Mark (Wendy) and John (Lisa). Elizabeth leaves 30 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and was eagerly awaiting her sixth great-grandchild this December.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 at St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, White Bear, Summit Hill. Calling hours are before the mass from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at the church. Contributions, in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the Thomas More Law Center, c/o the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, PA.
Published in Times News on Nov. 30, 2019