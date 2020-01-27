|
|
Elizabeth E. Byatt
Elizabeth E. "Betty" Byatt, beloved mother, grandmother, 91, formerly of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coal-
dale. She was prede-
ceased by her husband of 62 years, Robert W. Byatt.
Born Tuesday, Jan. 1, 1929, in Coaldale, the daughter of the late Floyd and Anna (Matsick) Eveland.
Surviving are children, Susan E. Perry, wife of Jason, of East Stroudsburg, Robert D. Byatt, and his wife Mary, of Washington Township, N.J., Mary Ann Byatt of Center Valley; grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Byatt, and her companion Brendan Balke, and Collin Perry.
A 1946 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Betty was a member of St. John XX III Catholic Church of Tamaqua.
Betty had worked for the former Coaldale State Hospital and was a member of the Henry Baker Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Thomas Orsulak to officate.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church social hall. Interment St. Jerome cemetery, Tamaqua.
Memorials in her name to: Make A-Wish America, Gift Processing, 1702 E. Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 27, 2020