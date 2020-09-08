1/
Elizabeth H. Chinchar
Elizabeth H. Chinchar
Elizabeth H. Chinchar, 88, formerly of Tuscarora, died on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Coaldale. She was the wife of the late John C. Chinchar, who died in 1993.
Born in Blythe Township, Schuylkill County, on July 8, 1932, Elizabeth was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Seary) McElvaney.
She had worked for Tuscarora Sportswear and was Catholic.
She is survived by daughters, Helen Faber and her husband Kevin, of Tuscarora, and Elizabeth Steffy, and her companion David Biasi, of Tuscarora; grandchildren, Colby Chinchar of Lewistown Valley, Miranda Chinchar of Lewistown Valley, Kevin Faber of Tuscarora, and Celena Steffy of Tuscarora; brother, Robert McElvaney of New Jersey; and sister, Sarah Sleptsky of Coaldale.
Elizabeth was predeceased by son, James Chinchar; and brothers, Joseph McElvaney, John McElvaney, James McElvaney, Thomas McElvaney, Richard McElvaney and Francis McElvaney.
Services: will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Call 6-8 p.m. on Thursday. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
SEP
10
Service
08:00 PM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
