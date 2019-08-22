Home

Elizabeth Jean Koehler

Elizabeth Jean Koehler, 67, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Tamaqua.
She was a homemaker but also worked for the former Morgan Knitting Mills, Hometown, and as a telemarketer in Lehighton.
Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late William and Doris (Donald) Snyder.
She was a 1970 graduate of Panther Valley High School and a former member of Meeds United Methodist Church, Nesquehoning.
Betty enjoyed shopping, but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter Jennifer, wife of Chris Jones of Nesquehoning; a son John, and his fiancée, Karen, of Jim Thorpe; a brother William, and his wife, Nancy, of Stroudsburg; and seven grandchildren, Brady, Carson, Everly, Vonn, Kameron, Brett and Avery.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Kovac.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 22, 2019
