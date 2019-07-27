Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Knesevitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Knesevitch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Knesevitch Obituary
Elizabeth M. Knesevitch
Elizabeth M. Knesevitch, 87, of Mahoning Township, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the residence of her daughter Karen in East Penn Township. She was the wife of the late Dr. Edmund M. Knesevitch who passed away July 15, 1971.
Born in Euclid, Ohio on Monday, Oct. 5, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Michael and
Antoinette (Kolar)
Hanlon.
Elizabeth was a graduate of the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, and was employed as a registered nurse at the Palmerton Hospital before her retirement. She was a former member of the Lehighton Women's Club and the Lehighton Sewing Club.
Surviving is a daughter, Karen, wife of Juan Villagomez, of East Penn Township; three sons, Michael Knesevitch and his wife, Jane, of New Jersey, Gary Knesevitch and his companion, Lynette, of Washington, and Dr. Paul Knesevitch and his wife, Susan, of Iowa; two sisters, Mary Agnes Hartnett and Theresa Martystek; two brothers, Bernard and Michael Hanlon; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Deliah, and two brothers, Robert and Edward.
Services: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now