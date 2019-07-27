|
Elizabeth M. Knesevitch
Elizabeth M. Knesevitch, 87, of Mahoning Township, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the residence of her daughter Karen in East Penn Township. She was the wife of the late Dr. Edmund M. Knesevitch who passed away July 15, 1971.
Born in Euclid, Ohio on Monday, Oct. 5, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Michael and
Antoinette (Kolar)
Hanlon.
Elizabeth was a graduate of the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, and was employed as a registered nurse at the Palmerton Hospital before her retirement. She was a former member of the Lehighton Women's Club and the Lehighton Sewing Club.
Surviving is a daughter, Karen, wife of Juan Villagomez, of East Penn Township; three sons, Michael Knesevitch and his wife, Jane, of New Jersey, Gary Knesevitch and his companion, Lynette, of Washington, and Dr. Paul Knesevitch and his wife, Susan, of Iowa; two sisters, Mary Agnes Hartnett and Theresa Martystek; two brothers, Bernard and Michael Hanlon; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Deliah, and two brothers, Robert and Edward.
Services: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on July 27, 2019