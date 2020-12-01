Elizabeth M. Herman

Elizabeth M. "Betty" Herman, 98, of Center St., Jim Thorpe, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, at Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, Lehighton.

She was the widow of Wilfred J. "Bill" Herman, who passed away on March 29, 1993.

Born in Yonkers, NY, she was a daughter of the late George J. and Myrtle (Gray) McGrath.

She graduated from the former East Mauch Chunk High School in 1940.

She had worked as a secretary at the former Stylecraft Furniture, Jim Thorpe.

Betty was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe, the Catholic Daughters, and was a volunteer at St. Joseph's Catholic School.

Survivors: daughters, Jane, wife of Dennis Yenser, Lois, wife of Scott Knapp, Beth, wife of Clayton Billman; son, Donald Herman, and wife Connie; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth; and a sister, Myrtle.

Services: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be sent to her church at 526 North St., Jim Thorpe. The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store