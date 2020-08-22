Elizabeth M. Moyer
Elizabeth M. Moyer, 76, of Andreas, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in her home.
She was the wife of Donald R. Moyer. They were married on Dec. 4, 1965 and celebrated 54 years of marriage.
She was a devoted homemaker and dedicated her life to working on the family farm.
Born in Kunkletown, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Jenny (Bollinger) Smith.
She recently attended Overcomer's Holiness Church, Andreas. Elizabeth was a faithful servant to her church.
She enjoyed sewing, tending to her flowers, cooking and canning.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Larry D. and his wife, Karen, of New Ringgold, Lamar R. and his wife, Julie, and Daniel and his wife, Candy, both of Andreas; a daughter, Mary, wife of Jon Kaufman, of Salem, OH; two brothers, Gilbert and his wife, Linda, of AZ, Lyle and his wife, Anna, of Effort; three sisters, Edna Schoenberger, of Palmerton, Elsie Mory, of Allentown, and Edith, wife of Ed Colwell, of GA; 12 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Matthew, an infant brother, and a brother, Marlin.
Services: A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Overcomer's Holiness Church, 347 Lizard Creek Rd., Andreas, PA 18211, with the Rev. E. Clifford Taylor officiating. Calling hours from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
CDC guidelines will be followed. Social distancing and masks are required.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com
.