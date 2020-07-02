1/
Elizabeth M. Weicker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Elizabeth M.
Weicker
Mrs. Elizabeth Mary (Hutta) Weicker, 93, of Lake Hauto, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in her home. She was the widow of Raymond F. Weicker, who died in 2006. They had been married for 48 years and lived in Tamaqua for many years before moving to Lake Hauto.
Born in 1926 in Coaldale, she attended SS. Cyril and Methodius Grade School and St. Mary's High School, Coaldale. Following high school, she attended St. Joseph's Nursing School in New York City, where she trained to be a newborn nurse.
She was a member of St. John XXIII Parish, Tamaqua, for most of her adult life.
One of Elizabeth's fondest memories during her long life was a trip to Italy with her husband and son, and, while in Rome, was privileged to participate in a private Mass at the Vatican by Pope John Paul II.
Surviving are three daughters, Elizabeth Ann Conyers (Cary) of Santa Barbara, CA, Patricia LaSota (Mark) of McAdoo and Lorraine Becker (Thomas) Annville; a son, Raymond Jr. (Eva) of Blandon; four grandchildren; a sister, Julia Boyle of Coaldale; and a brother, Paul Hutta of Bethlehem.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert, who died in 1992.
Services: Burial services were private with immediate family in attendance in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. The Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, was in charge of the arrangements. Contributions in her name may be made to St. John XXIII Parish, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved