Mrs. Elizabeth M.

Weicker

Mrs. Elizabeth Mary (Hutta) Weicker, 93, of Lake Hauto, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in her home. She was the widow of Raymond F. Weicker, who died in 2006. They had been married for 48 years and lived in Tamaqua for many years before moving to Lake Hauto.

Born in 1926 in Coaldale, she attended SS. Cyril and Methodius Grade School and St. Mary's High School, Coaldale. Following high school, she attended St. Joseph's Nursing School in New York City, where she trained to be a newborn nurse.

She was a member of St. John XXIII Parish, Tamaqua, for most of her adult life.

One of Elizabeth's fondest memories during her long life was a trip to Italy with her husband and son, and, while in Rome, was privileged to participate in a private Mass at the Vatican by Pope John Paul II.

Surviving are three daughters, Elizabeth Ann Conyers (Cary) of Santa Barbara, CA, Patricia LaSota (Mark) of McAdoo and Lorraine Becker (Thomas) Annville; a son, Raymond Jr. (Eva) of Blandon; four grandchildren; a sister, Julia Boyle of Coaldale; and a brother, Paul Hutta of Bethlehem.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert, who died in 1992.

Services: Burial services were private with immediate family in attendance in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. The Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, was in charge of the arrangements. Contributions in her name may be made to St. John XXIII Parish, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.





