Elizabeth M. Wall
Elizabeth "Betty" M. Wall, 92, of State College, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020.
Born in Tamaqua, she was the daughter of the late Mildred M. and John J. Klein.
She was married to her first grade sweetheart, Harvey W. Wall, for 59 years until his death in 2008.
She is survived by her four children, Harvey W. Wall of Pleasant Gap, John F. Wall, and his wife Gail, of Norwalk, CT, Winona M. Wall of Ashland, MA, and Judy K. (Wall) Morgan, and her husband Steve, of Fairfax, VA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, four great-
grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Betty graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1945 and immediately went on to nurse's training under the World War II United States Cadet Nurse Corps. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Lankenau Hospital Training School for Nurses in 1948.
She moved to State College with her husband while he attended graduate school at Penn State for his PhD. She began her nursing career first in the Bellefonte Hospital, but spent over 20 years at the Ritenour Student Health Center at Penn State while raising her family. She loved her work at Ritenour until she retired in 1983.
Betty had many passions including birdwatching, cooking, shopping for collectibles, and cheering for Penn State football teams. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years.
She especially enjoyed flower gardening at her beloved home that she and her husband built in the late 1960s. They had found plans for their "dream home" in the real estate section of a major newspaper shortly after they were married. They saved the plans and the money to finally buy property and build their dream home. Along with her family, gardening (including pulling weeds) at her home was her biggest joy in a life well-lived.
Service: A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lankenau Nursing Alumni Association, 100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096.
Published in Times News on Apr. 1, 2020