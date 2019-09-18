|
Mrs. Ella Mae Moyer
Mrs. Ella Mae Moyer, 80, of Towamensing Township, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of Renald D. Moyer. They observed their 55th wedding anniversary last January.
She was a secretary and bookkeeper for the former Natalie Fashions, Palmerton, for 36 years until retiring in 1994.
Born in Towamensing Township, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Hilda Eckhart.
She was a faithful and lifetime member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Trachsville, where she was very active in many aspects of church life. She was also a member of the Little Gap Grange.
She enjoyed family, church and traveling, having managed to visit 48 states with her husband, missing only Hawaii and Alaska.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Holly, wife of Douglas Ross; three sons, Michael, and his wife, Monica, Dean, and his wife, Angela, and Ricky, and his wife, BillieJo; 10 grandchildren, Elisebeth, Kelsey, Alena, Brock, Spencer, Colby, Bailey, Chris, Madalynn and Angelica; a sister, Florence Silliman; and three brothers, Franklin, Delbert and Paul, and his wife, Andrea.
She was also predeceased by two brothers, Martin and Richard.
Service: Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in church, 500 Church Dr., Palmerton. Call 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday in the church. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the church, 18071, or the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, N.Y. 13220-3049. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 18, 2019