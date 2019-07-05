Mrs. Ellen Anne (Boyle) Behr

Mrs. Ellen Anne (Boyle) Behr, 68, of Bethlehem Township, died on Monday, July 1, 2019, in her home with her family by her side.

She was married to Todd Behr, her high school sweetheart, for 46 years.

Born on Sept. 19, 1950, in Coal-dale, she was a daugh-ter of the late Margaret E. (Knipper) Boyle and John J. "Hinkey" Boyle.

Ellen will be remembered lovingly by her husband; a son, Trevor Behr of Bethlehem Township; and a daughter, Meckenzie Behr, wife of Andrew Copleman, and her granddaughter, Eleanor Grace, of Glenside; as well as her brother, Jack Boyle, and his wife, Kathy, of Hometown.

Ellen cherished her time with family, especially her many (great) nieces and nephews.

A 1969 graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Hometown, she spent 22 years of her career at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, where she held various roles over the years, but most enjoyed when she was able to work directly with the students.

Service: A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 8, and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, in the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anne Catholic Church, 450 E. Washington St., Bethlehem. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden St., Bethlehem. Contributions in her name may be made to Penn Medicine's Pancreatic Cancer Research Center, https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MC&fund=840853. Published in Times News on July 5, 2019