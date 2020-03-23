Home

Ellen Elizabeth Lindson Obituary
Ellen Elizabeth Lindson
Ellen Elizabeth Lindson, 69, of Lehighton, passed away Thursday, March 19, in her home.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the loving daughter of the late Albert and Estelle (Vaughn) Patterson.
Ellen graduated from the Muhlenberg School of Nursing in Plainfield, NJ. She worked as a nurse for over 50 years at different hospitals throughout her career.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff Richter of Washington state, and Paul Richter; a brother, Timothy Patterson, and his wife Mary, of Albrightsville; and several grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Carlton.
Service: No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 23, 2020
