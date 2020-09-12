Ellen M. (Sransky) Paez
Ellen M. (Sransky) Paez, 62, of Seventh Street in Lehighton, died early Thursday morning, Sept. 10, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit in Allentown.
She was the wife of Lee J. Paez since July 21, 1995.
Born in Englewood, Bergen County, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Richard "Beeb" and Elaine (Paquet) Sransky.
Ellen was employed as a secretary/clerk by the Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., Carlstadt, N.J. Later, she worked for the Lehighton Area School District as an aide.
Ellen was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville, and a 1977 graduate of Marie Katzenbach N.J. School for the Deaf, Ewing, N.J.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, are her sister, Susan M., wife of Eddie Coleman of Galloway Township, N.J.; brothers, Kenneth P. and wife, Patricia F.I., of Trussville, AL, and Stephen J. of New Milford, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Catherine E. Mooney, and brother, Richard "Billy" Sransky.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton.
Contributions can be made to Marie Katzenbach N.J. School for the Deaf, 320 Sullivan Way, Trenton, Ewing Township, N.J. 08628.
.