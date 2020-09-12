1/1
Ellen M. (Sransky) Paez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen M. (Sransky) Paez
Ellen M. (Sransky) Paez, 62, of Seventh Street in Lehighton, died early Thursday morning, Sept. 10, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit in Allentown.
She was the wife of Lee J. Paez since July 21, 1995.
Born in Englewood, Bergen County, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Richard "Beeb" and Elaine (Paquet) Sransky.
Ellen was employed as a secretary/clerk by the Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., Carlstadt, N.J. Later, she worked for the Lehighton Area School District as an aide.
Ellen was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville, and a 1977 graduate of Marie Katzenbach N.J. School for the Deaf, Ewing, N.J.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, are her sister, Susan M., wife of Eddie Coleman of Galloway Township, N.J.; brothers, Kenneth P. and wife, Patricia F.I., of Trussville, AL, and Stephen J. of New Milford, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Catherine E. Mooney, and brother, Richard "Billy" Sransky.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton.
Contributions can be made to Marie Katzenbach N.J. School for the Deaf, 320 Sullivan Way, Trenton, Ewing Township, N.J. 08628.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved