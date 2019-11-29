Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer H. Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer H. Reed Obituary
Elmer H. Reed
Elmer H. Reed, 85, of Palmerton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in The Summit of the Blue Mountain Health System, Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Florence G. (Wentz) Reed.
He was a clerk for the railroad of the Bethlehem Steel Company for 34 years until retiring in 1990.
Born on March 18, 1934, in Franklin Township, he was a son of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Schlaugh) Reed.
He loved to travel, especially to Florida, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are three daughters, Lauren J. Devlin and Beverly E. Helmer, both of Lehighton, and Lois A. Woodcock of Erial, N.J.; a sister Judy, wife of Joseph Castanova in Virginia; five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
He was also predeceased by son, Jeffrey; a brother, John; a sister, Dolores Solt; and a grandson, David.
Service: Memorial service noon Saturday, Nov. 30, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Call 11 a.m.-noon Saturday. Contributions in his name may be made to the , 132 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, PA 18201. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -