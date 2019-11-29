|
|
Elmer H. Reed
Elmer H. Reed, 85, of Palmerton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in The Summit of the Blue Mountain Health System, Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Florence G. (Wentz) Reed.
He was a clerk for the railroad of the Bethlehem Steel Company for 34 years until retiring in 1990.
Born on March 18, 1934, in Franklin Township, he was a son of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Schlaugh) Reed.
He loved to travel, especially to Florida, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are three daughters, Lauren J. Devlin and Beverly E. Helmer, both of Lehighton, and Lois A. Woodcock of Erial, N.J.; a sister Judy, wife of Joseph Castanova in Virginia; five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
He was also predeceased by son, Jeffrey; a brother, John; a sister, Dolores Solt; and a grandson, David.
Service: Memorial service noon Saturday, Nov. 30, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Call 11 a.m.-noon Saturday. Contributions in his name may be made to the , 132 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, PA 18201. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 29, 2019