|
|
Eloise Startzel
Eloise Startzel, 93, of Brockton, died on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Orwigsburg. She was the wife of the late Earl K. Startzel Jr., who died in 2005.
Born in Tam-
aqua, on Oct. 5, 1925, Eloise was a daughter of the late Adam Sr. and Myrtle (Zimmerman) Schmauch.
She attended Tamaqua High School and worked for the former Anchor Deep Seafood in Tamaqua.
Eloise was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tamaqua.
She is survived by children, Diane Reeser, and her husband Mark, of Baltimore, MD, Denise Sadusky, and her husband Donald, of Mahanoy City, Earl Startzel III of Brockton, and twins Kevin Startzel of Brockton and Karen Berezwick, and her husband Joseph, of Tamaqua; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-greatgranddaughters; and several nephews and nieces.
Eloise was pre-deceased by a son, Darrell Startzel Sr., in 2015; brother, Adam Schmauch Jr.; sister, Elizabeth Hirsch; grandson, Darrell Startzel Jr.; and great-
grandson, Ryan Sadusky.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Darryl Kensinger officiating. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery will follow the services. Call 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Memorials in Eloise's name may be made to the Tamaqua Day Care Center, 300 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 17, 2019