Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloise Startzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloise Startzel


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eloise Startzel Obituary
Eloise Startzel
Eloise Startzel, 93, of Brockton, died on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Orwigsburg. She was the wife of the late Earl K. Startzel Jr., who died in 2005.
Born in Tam-
aqua, on Oct. 5, 1925, Eloise was a daughter of the late Adam Sr. and Myrtle (Zimmerman) Schmauch.
She attended Tamaqua High School and worked for the former Anchor Deep Seafood in Tamaqua.
Eloise was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tamaqua.
She is survived by children, Diane Reeser, and her husband Mark, of Baltimore, MD, Denise Sadusky, and her husband Donald, of Mahanoy City, Earl Startzel III of Brockton, and twins Kevin Startzel of Brockton and Karen Berezwick, and her husband Joseph, of Tamaqua; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-greatgranddaughters; and several nephews and nieces.
Eloise was pre-deceased by a son, Darrell Startzel Sr., in 2015; brother, Adam Schmauch Jr.; sister, Elizabeth Hirsch; grandson, Darrell Startzel Jr.; and great-
grandson, Ryan Sadusky.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Darryl Kensinger officiating. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery will follow the services. Call 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Memorials in Eloise's name may be made to the Tamaqua Day Care Center, 300 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eloise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now