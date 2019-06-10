Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsa Inocencio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsa D. Inocencio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elsa D. Inocencio Obituary
Elsa D. Inocencio
Elsa Deleon Inocencio, 93, of Walnutport, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 7, 2019, at home. She was the wife of the late Francisco Inocencio, Sr.
Born on June 26, 1925, in the Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Andres and Alberta (Solingco) Deleon. She was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by children, Gracia Santos and family, Danilo Inocencio and family, Francisco Inocencio Jr. and family; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Francisco Inocencio Sr.; and son Victor Inocencio.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 649 W. Washington St., Slatington. A viewing will be held from 8 to 10 a.m., at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Assumption BVM Memorial Fund.
Published in Times News on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now