Elsa D. Inocencio
Elsa Deleon Inocencio, 93, of Walnutport, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 7, 2019, at home. She was the wife of the late Francisco Inocencio, Sr.
Born on June 26, 1925, in the Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Andres and Alberta (Solingco) Deleon. She was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by children, Gracia Santos and family, Danilo Inocencio and family, Francisco Inocencio Jr. and family; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Francisco Inocencio Sr.; and son Victor Inocencio.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 649 W. Washington St., Slatington. A viewing will be held from 8 to 10 a.m., at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Assumption BVM Memorial Fund.
Published in Times News on June 10, 2019