Elsie A. Guldner

Elsie A. Guldner, 91, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, Lehighton.

She was the widow of William Guldner, who passed away July 8, 1981.

Born in Unionville, Penn Forest Township, she was a daughter of the late Clinton R. and Lillian (Dotter) Knappenberger.

She had worked in numerous local factories until retiring.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Penn Forest, Jim Thorpe.

Elsie enjoyed going to dinner with friends, camping, shopping and especially her sweets. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, and especially loved all of her siblings, nieces and nephews.

Survivors: sisters, Josephine Meckes, Kathryn O'Brian, Arlene Weaver, Shirley Gombert, Gladys Rimbey; brother, Sterling Knappenberger; sisters-in-law, Delores Knappenberger, Elaine Knappenberger; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by brothers, Victor, Luther, Chester, Clinton Jr.; and sister, Helen Schafer.

Services: are private. The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care she received at the Mahoning Valley Nursing Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be sent to the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Co., 2440 Fairyland Road, Lehighton, PA 18235.

The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store