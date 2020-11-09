Mrs. Elsie Ellen Kuehn
Mrs. Elsie Ellen Kuehn, 87, of East Penn Township, passed into eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 6, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Charles E. "Pappy" Kuehn, who died on Dec. 1, 2018.
Born in East Penn Township on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Franklin D. and Ruth M. (Kidd) Fisher.
She was a former employee of Scotty's Fashions and was a housewife/homemaker for her family.
Elsie was a wonderful wife, mother, gram, sister and aunt attending to her family's endeavors.
She was a member of Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ashfield, and a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are a daughter, Laurie S., wife of Charley Kobal, of Nis Hollow; a son, Brad K. "Pap" Kuehn, and his wife Eileen, of East Penn Township; three sisters, Joan Bright of Geneseo, NY, Kay Kemmerer of Andreas, and Sandra, wife of Halden Totten, of Maryland; a brother, Franklin G. Fisher, and his wife Regina, of East Penn Township; four grandchildren, Colin Kuehn, and his wife Amanda, Ryan Kuehn, and his wife Stephanie, Danny Kobal, and his wife Sydney, Ciera Kobal; two great-grandchildren, Elly and Wyatt; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Dinkey Memorial Lutheran Church, 1742 Dinkey Rd., Ashfield, PA 18212. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.