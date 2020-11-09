1/
Elsie E. Kuehn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Elsie Ellen Kuehn
Mrs. Elsie Ellen Kuehn, 87, of East Penn Township, passed into eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 6, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Charles E. "Pappy" Kuehn, who died on Dec. 1, 2018.
Born in East Penn Township on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Franklin D. and Ruth M. (Kidd) Fisher.
She was a former employee of Scotty's Fashions and was a housewife/homemaker for her family.
Elsie was a wonderful wife, mother, gram, sister and aunt attending to her family's endeavors.
She was a member of Dinkey Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ashfield, and a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are a daughter, Laurie S., wife of Charley Kobal, of Nis Hollow; a son, Brad K. "Pap" Kuehn, and his wife Eileen, of East Penn Township; three sisters, Joan Bright of Geneseo, NY, Kay Kemmerer of Andreas, and Sandra, wife of Halden Totten, of Maryland; a brother, Franklin G. Fisher, and his wife Regina, of East Penn Township; four grandchildren, Colin Kuehn, and his wife Amanda, Ryan Kuehn, and his wife Stephanie, Danny Kobal, and his wife Sydney, Ciera Kobal; two great-grandchildren, Elly and Wyatt; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Dinkey Memorial Lutheran Church, 1742 Dinkey Rd., Ashfield, PA 18212. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved