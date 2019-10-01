Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
Resources
More Obituaries for Elwood Blocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elwood J. Blocker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elwood J. Blocker Obituary
Elwood J. Blocker
Elwood "Helpy" James Blocker, 92, of Lehighton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday morning, Sept. 27, 2019, in his home.
Born in Leh-ighton, he was a son of the late Elmer and Ella (Bryfogle) Blocker.
Elwood attended the Lehighton School District, and was a member of Bethany Evangelical Con-gregational Church, Lehighton.
He served our country honorably in the Air Corps during World War II.
Elwood was the founder, owner and operator of Blocker's Collision Center, Lehighton, which he originally started in his parents' back yard in 1947. Blocker is still operating today under the ownership of his son.
Survivors: Wife, Mary Jane (Miller) Blocker, of over 69 years; daughter, Tina Ann Blocker of Lehighton; son, Tarone Elwood, and wife, Nancy Blocker, of Penn Forest Township; five grandchildren, Tiffani, Tanya, Sarah, Alicia and Amy; five great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three sisters and five brothers.
Service: Memorial service with military honors 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Zion United Church of Christ, 225 Iron St., Lehighton. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Private interment. Arrangements are by Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Bethany E.C. Church Memorial Fund, 222 North St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elwood's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now