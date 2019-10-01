|
Elwood J. Blocker
Elwood "Helpy" James Blocker, 92, of Lehighton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday morning, Sept. 27, 2019, in his home.
Born in Leh-ighton, he was a son of the late Elmer and Ella (Bryfogle) Blocker.
Elwood attended the Lehighton School District, and was a member of Bethany Evangelical Con-gregational Church, Lehighton.
He served our country honorably in the Air Corps during World War II.
Elwood was the founder, owner and operator of Blocker's Collision Center, Lehighton, which he originally started in his parents' back yard in 1947. Blocker is still operating today under the ownership of his son.
Survivors: Wife, Mary Jane (Miller) Blocker, of over 69 years; daughter, Tina Ann Blocker of Lehighton; son, Tarone Elwood, and wife, Nancy Blocker, of Penn Forest Township; five grandchildren, Tiffani, Tanya, Sarah, Alicia and Amy; five great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three sisters and five brothers.
Service: Memorial service with military honors 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Zion United Church of Christ, 225 Iron St., Lehighton. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Private interment. Arrangements are by Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Bethany E.C. Church Memorial Fund, 222 North St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 1, 2019