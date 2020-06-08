Elwood Scherer
Elwood "Pepper" Scherer, 96, formerly of Slatington, passed away Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, at Sacred Heart Assisted Living, Northampton. He was the husband of Doris (Snyder) Scherer, whom he married Oct. 21, 1950.
Born in Emerald, on Oct. 29, 1923, he was the son of the late Elmer and Katie (Brobst) Scherer.
He was a big fan of Johnny "Pepper" Martin, a St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer, and in his softball playing days he would refer to himself as Pepper Martin; the nickname Pepper has stayed with him ever since.
Pepper was a Pharmacist's Mate, Second Class, U.S. Navy, aboard the USS Sanctuary, stationed in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
He worked for many years for the former Western Electric, retiring as a dry reed switch operator.
Pepper was longtime active member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Emerald, where he was superintendent of their Sunday school and taught adult male classes for many years. He was also a Cub Scout leader for the former Emerald Troop.
In addition to his wife Doris, Pepper is survived by a daughter Beverly Zeiser, and husband Edward Donnelly, of Slatington; son, Brent Scherer of Slatington; he was an uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle to nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Service: A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington (we kindly ask you to wear a mask and observe social distancing). Funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 7860 Center St, Slatington, PA 18080; or Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 180177


Published in Times News on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 8, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
June 7, 2020
Wonderful friend and he will be deeply missed.
David Scott
Friend
June 7, 2020
Doris and Family,

So sorry to hear of Pepper's passing. He will surely be missed in church. May God give you the peace that passes all understanding.
Harriet M. Herb
Friend
June 7, 2020
He was a wonderful man! I have many fond memories of him! To many to tell! I will see you again Elwood! RIP
Shelby Kirby
Family
June 7, 2020
I knew and worked with Woody for years. A more helpful, kinder , nicer gentleman I never knew. I rode to work with a car pool with Woody , Good all around. fly high my friend . So sorry.Doris, my sincere sympathy, Doris Snyder
doris snyder
Coworker
June 7, 2020
Bev and Brent,

I'm so sorry to read about the loss of your dad. My warmest thoughts go to you both.

Dennis George
Dennis George
