Elwood W. Steigerwalt
Elwood W. "Woody" Steigerwalt, 79, of Andreas, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, in his home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Mary (Wagner) Steiger-walt. They were married on Sept. 16, 1961, and celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by PPL as an electrician for 40 years.
Previously he co-owned the former Steigerwalt Meats, Tamaqua.
Born in West Penn Township, he was a son of the late Walter D. and Alma (Eberts) Steigerwalt.
He was a member of Ben Salem UCC, Lehighton.
He was an Army veteran having attained the rank of sergeant and he also completed NCO training.
The biggest love in his life was his family and his willingness to help others. Woody was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the NRA.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest and Edwin; two sisters, Mary Kunkle and Mildred Kleinhagen.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Steven, and his wife, Brandi, of Lehighton; a daughter, Pamela, wife of Pedro Morales, of Schuylkill Haven; two sisters, Maralyn Miller, of Lehighton, and Joyce Kleinhagen, of Reading; six grandchildren, Kelsey, Alexis, Dakota, Donovan, Morgan and Savanna, great-granddaughter, Valerie; and nieces and nephews.
Service: A memorial service will be held at a later date at Ben Salem UCC, Lehighton, with Rev Michael McGowan officiating. Contributions may be made in his name to Ben Salem UCC, PO Box 128, Andreas, PA 18211; or Melanoma Research Foundation, PO Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on May 20, 2020