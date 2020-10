Steigerwalt servicesElwood W. "Woody" Steigerwalt, 79, of Andreas, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. He was husband of Mary (Wagner) Steigerwalt.A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Ben Salem UCC, 1965 Church Hill Road, Lehighton, with the Rev. Michael McGowan officiating.Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com