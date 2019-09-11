|
|
Mrs. Emilie Schmauch
Mrs. Emilie Schmauch, 91, of Topton, formerly of Macungie and Mahanoy City, died on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Topton. She was the widow of Dr. George E. Schmauch Sr., who died on June 11, 2016. They had been married almost 65 years at the time of his death.
Born in Shen-andoah on July 1, 1928, she was a daugh-ter of the late Harry and Margaret (Murray) Luke.
A 1946 graduate of Mahanoy City High School, she graduated from Bucknell University in 1950. While at Bucknell, Emilie was a drum major and a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority and remained very loyal to her college alma mater.
During her working career, she was a teacher for the Swain School, Allentown.
She was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Allentown, where she had been very involved in congregational activities. Emilie was also an active member of the Lehigh Valley Hospital Auxiliary, where she assisted with the auxiliary gift shop. She loved to entertain in her home, was an avid knitter, played the piano and organ, and was a good cook.
Surviving are a daughter, Barbara L., wife of Joseph A. Reed of York; a son, George E. Jr. of Macungie; a daughter-in-law, Andrea Schmauch of Edmond, OK; five grandchildren, Johnathan Schmauch, Andrew Schmauch, Marissa Schmauch, Emilie Reed and Hannah Reed; and several nephews and nieces.
She was also predeceased by a son, Dr. Edward H., who died in 2014.
Service: Funeral service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery, 501 W. Broad St., Tamaqua. Call 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. Contributions in her name may be made to the , 237 Court St., Reading, PA 19601. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Sept. 11, 2019