Emma C. Koch
Emma C. Koch, 76, of Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 30, at St. Luke's Hospital, Hamilton St., Allentown.
She was the widow of Robert Q. Koch Sr., who passed away in 2010.
Born in East Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late William and Mildred (Cull) Hettler.
She had attended Packerton Area High School.
She had worked at the former Jim Thorpe Sportswear. She also waitressed at area restaurants and was a cafeteria worker at the former East Penn Elementary School.
She enjoyed vacationing at the shore and shopping.
She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Marie M. Gensey of Lehighton, Delroy L. Ziegenfus, and wife Nora, of Palmerton, Doris Balliet of Bowmanstown, Pauline, wife of Don Gruver, of Laurinburg, N.C., Bruce Koch, and wife Diane, of Parryville; siblings, Mary, wife of Thomas Strohl, of Jim Thorpe; Jane Nicolai, Dorothy, wife of James Sherer, both of Lehighton; Patricia, wife of Richard Shook, of Palmerton; Florence, wife of Paul Ziegler, Brenda, wife of Dan Seaboldt, and Eugene Hettler, all of Lehighton; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchilden, two great- great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Albert Ziegenfus; sisters, Ethel Conroy and Mildred Solt; and brothers, Carl Hettler, Mark Hettler and William Hettler Jr.
Services: will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name be sent to the ; or The .
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on July 31, 2019