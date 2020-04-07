|
Mrs. Emma
D. Hittner
Mrs. Emma D. Hittner, 98, of York, recently of Robesonia, formerly of Palmerton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in the home of her daughter. She was the widow of Samuel C. Hittner.
She spent many years as a garment worker for the former Lar Sportswear Company until retiring.
Born in Kresgeville, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Emma (Grammas) Hoffman.
She was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Palmerton, and its quilting group, and was also a member of the Palmerton Ruby Belles and the Aquashicola Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are two daughters, Carolyn, and her husband, Kenneth Handwerk, of Robesonia, and Linda, and her husband, the Rev. Fred Walthour of Jacobus; a son, Jeffrey, and his wife, Mariellen, of Bethlehem; six grandchildren, nine great- and step-great-grandchildren; 10 great-great- and step-great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Helen Serfass, Ella, and her husband, Kenneth Kunkle, and Margaret Kluk; two brothers, Preston, and his wife, Marion, and Harold; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by five sisters and six brothers.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to St. John's UCC, 891 Columbia Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071, or the Aquashicola Fire Co., P.O. Box 41, Aquashicola, PA 18012. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 7, 2020